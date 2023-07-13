Indian markets hit an all-time high and settled on a positive note on Thursday driven by IT and realty stocks. Large-cap stocks like TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers. This offset sharp selling in media, PSU banks, and oil & gas stocks. However, the upside was limited as well due to a higher-than-expected rise in CPI inflation print. Q1 earnings season continues to dictate market's tone largely. India's volatility index ended on a flat note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}