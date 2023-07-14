Indian markets ended on a positive note on Friday. Sensex surged by 502.01 points or 0.77% to end at 66,060.90. While Nifty 50 closed at 19,564.50, soaring by 150.75 points or 0.78%. The benchmarks hit a fresh all-time high earlier in the day.

Talking about market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The controlled inflation in the US has instilled optimism among investors that a 25-bps rate hike would be adequate to stabilise the US economy. This improved prospect has contributed to the strong buying of Indian IT stocks despite muted Q1 earnings."

Furthermore, Nair added, "the broad-based rally in the domestic market was supported by India's consecutive third month decrease in wholesale prices, along with the positive involvement of FIIs."

Here is the list of top gainer and losers today:

Sensex:

Top gainers: TCS (+5.13%), Tech Mahindra (+4.51%), Infosys (+4.40%), HCL Tech (+3.80%), and Wipro (+2.69%).

Top losers: M&M (-1.28%), Power Grid (-1.25%), Titan (-0.97%), Maruti Suzuki (-0.51%), and Ultratech Cements (-0.46%).

Nifty 50:

Top gainers: TCS (+5.04%), Infosys (+4.46%), Tech Mahindra (+4.32%), LTIMindtree (+4.20%), and HCL Tech (+3.72%).

Top losers: HDFC Life (-1.56%), Power Grid (-1.03%), Dr Reddy's Lab (-0.81%), Ultratech Cements (-0.66%), and Titan (-0.48%).

BSE:

Top gainers: Subex (+19.97%), Craftsman Automation (+11.71%), JBM Auto (+11.57%), Mastek (+9.48%), and Lloyds Steels Industries (+9.03%).

Top losers: Orient Electric (-6.75%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (-4.84%), Data Patterns (-3.19%), PTC Industries (-3.18%), and Cressanda Solutions (-3.14%).

NSE:

Top gainers: PIX Transmissions, Precision Camshafts, Ritco Logistics, Subex, and Silgo Retail ended at 20% upper circuit each,

Top losers: Compuage Infocom (-15.95%), Ashoka Metcast (-9.89%), Responsive Industries (-9.11%), Lexus Granito (-8.16%), and Orient Electric (-6.94%).

