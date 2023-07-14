Top gainers, losers today: TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Subex, M&M; check full list here1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Indian markets ended on a positive note as Sensex surged by 502.01 points and Nifty 50 closed at a new high. IT stocks performed well despite muted Q1 earnings. Top gainers included TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra. Top losers included M&M and Power Grid.
Indian markets ended on a positive note on Friday. Sensex surged by 502.01 points or 0.77% to end at 66,060.90. While Nifty 50 closed at 19,564.50, soaring by 150.75 points or 0.78%. The benchmarks hit a fresh all-time high earlier in the day.
