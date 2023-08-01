Top gainers, losers today: Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid; check full list1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Sensex closed 68 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 66,459.31 while Nifty closed the day with a loss of 20 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 19,733.55.
Frontline indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red on Tuesday on profit booking in select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Power Grid, SBI and ICICI Bank amid mixed global cues. Investors booked some profit in the absence of any fresh trigger. The domestic market is trading at a premium valuation. As the June quarter numbers have not been better than expected so far, stretched valuation is likely to trigger a correction in the market.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×