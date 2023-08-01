Frontline indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red on Tuesday on profit booking in select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries , Power Grid, SBI and ICICI Bank amid mixed global cues. Investors booked some profit in the absence of any fresh trigger. The domestic market is trading at a premium valuation. As the June quarter numbers have not been better than expected so far, stretched valuation is likely to trigger a correction in the market.

After opening 5 points higher at 66,532.98 against the previous close of 66,527.67, the Sensex remained volatile throughout the session, swinging 270 points. The index finally closed 68 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 66,459.31 while Nifty closed the day with a loss of 20 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 19,733.55.

The BSE Midcpap index underperformed the benchmark Sensex, falling 0.23 per cent. The index hit its record high of 30,497 in intraday trade but failed to sustain the gains.

The BSE Smallcap index, on the other hand, ended with a gain of 0.50 per cent at 35,177.85 after hitting its record high of 35,257.68 during the session.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during August 1st trading session:

Sensex:



Top gainers: NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Top losers: Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Indusind Bank, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India (SBI)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Coal India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and LTIMindtree Ltd



Top losers: Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finserv

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

