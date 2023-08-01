Frontline indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red on Tuesday on profit booking in select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Power Grid, SBI and ICICI Bank amid mixed global cues. Investors booked some profit in the absence of any fresh trigger. The domestic market is trading at a premium valuation. As the June quarter numbers have not been better than expected so far, stretched valuation is likely to trigger a correction in the market.

