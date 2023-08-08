Top gainers, losers today: Tech Mahindra, Wipro, JSW Steel, M&M; check full list1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Sensex closed 107 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 65,846.50 while the Nifty ended 26 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 19,570.85, both snapping their two-day winning run.
Domestic market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled lower while the second-rung midcap and smallcap indices scored gains on Tuesday, August 8, amid weak global cues as China's weak economic data weighed on sentiment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started