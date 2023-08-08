Domestic market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled lower while the second-rung midcap and smallcap indices scored gains on Tuesday, August 8, amid weak global cues as China's weak economic data weighed on sentiment.

Sensex opened 95 points higher at 66,048.81 against the previous close of 65,953.48 but failed to hold altitude, falling about 201 points to hit the intraday low of 65,752.63. The index finally closed 107 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 65,846.50 while the Nifty ended 26 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 19,570.85, both snapping their two-day winning run.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 0.15 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 0.25 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank index surged 3.37 per cent, followed by Nifty Media (up 0.74 per cent) and Nifty Pharma (up 0.64 per cent).

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, ‘’On the global front, investors are adopting a cautious approach even amidst declining bond yields as they await the release of crucial economic data. The significant drop in Chinese exports has also contributed to concerns within the global market.

‘’FIIs remain in a selling mode in the domestic market, yet active buying from DIIs is mitigating downside risks. Among sectors, PSU banks and pharma stocks inched up, while mid- and small-cap stocks have continued to outperform the benchmark, showcasing their resilience,'' added Nair.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during August 1st trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Tech Mahindra (1.82%), Wipro (1.34%), Bajaj Finance (0.98%), State Bank of India (0.89%), and Axis Bank (0.58%).

Top losers: Power Grid Corporation (-2.62%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-1.78%), JSW Steel (-1.48%), HCL Technologies (-0.885), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (-0.87%).

Nifty50:

Top gainers: SBI Life Insurance Company (3.95), Hero MotoCorp (3.92%), Cipla (3.64%), Tech Mahindra (1.81%), and Wipro (1.30%).

Top losers: Adani Enterprises (-2.88%), Hindalco (-2.12%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-1.76%), Divi's Laboratories (-1.63%), and JSW Steel (-1.54%).

Where is Nifty headed?

‘’The Nifty index displayed volatility but managed to close above the significant 21EMA moving average and maintained support above 19,500 points. A positive trend is anticipated as long as the index holds above 19,500, with resistance at 19,700 and potential for a rally towards 20,000,'' said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

