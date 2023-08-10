Top gainers, losers today: Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank; check full list3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Following the RBI policy announcement, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty fell as the central bank raised its inflation projection and hinted that the rate could stay elevated for a longer period.
The domestic equity market witnessed an all-round selloff on August 10 even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on the repo rate and policy stance on expected lines. However, the rate-setting panel raised the inlfation projections for the current fiscal due to rise in vegetable prices, pulses, and cereals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started