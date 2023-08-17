Top gainers, losers today: Titan Company, ITC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, L&T; check full list here2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 04:11 PM IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,151.02 down 388.40 points or down 0.59 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,365.25 level, down 99.75 points or 0.51 per cent.
Domestic benchmark equity indices settled lower on Thursday, August 17 as global cues for markets continue to remain weak in response to US Fed minutes that suggested that one more rate hike may be necessary in the rising cycle to curb inflation in US. Weak China's economic data also weighed on overall market sentiment.
