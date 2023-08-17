Domestic benchmark equity indices settled lower on Thursday, August 17 as global cues for markets continue to remain weak in response to US Fed minutes that suggested that one more rate hike may be necessary in the rising cycle to curb inflation in US. Weak China's economic data also weighed on overall market sentiment.

Minutes of the July monetary policy review meeting of the US Federal Reserve showed most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, noting that a further tightening of monetary policy may be needed. The US central bank in its July meeting raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, the highest in the past 22 years at 5.25-5.5 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,151.02 down 388.40 points or down 0.59 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,365.25 level, down 99.75 points or 0.51 per cent.

Consumer stocks fell 0.89 per cent, led by a 2.05 per cent decrease in heavyweight ITC as analysts warned that the recent rise in its share prices may have limited rerating potential. IT fell 0.49 per cent on concerns about further monetary policy tightening in the US.

Most sectors were aligned to the move and ended lower wherein energy, FMCG and IT were among the top losers. Amid all, the broader indices managed to outperform for yet another session as they closed flat to marginally in the green.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The mounting influence of weak global cues hindered the domestic market's ability to recoup, resulting in sustained selling pressure. The release of Fed minutes unveiled a divided stance among its members regarding the necessity of additional rate hikes, contrasting the previously anticipated rate pause.

‘’Concurrently, the Indian rupee experienced a decline due to the dollar index surpassing 103.5; however, likely intervention from the RBI offered a degree of support. Moreover, the escalation of US bond yields is expected to limit the influx of foreign investments into the Indian market, further impacting market dynamics,'' added Nair.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during August 17th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Titan Company (2.10%), State Bank of India (1.19%), Bajaj Finserv (0.53%), Axis Bank (0.35%) and Tata Steel (0.13%)

Top losers: ITC (-2.04%), Power Grid Corporation (-1.67%), Larsen & Toubro (-1.40%), Nestle India (-1.22%), and Reliance Industries (-1.18%).

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Adani Ports (4.43%), Titan Company (2.01%), Adani Enterprises (1.33%), State Bank of India (1.13%), and Bajaj Auto (1.12%)

Top losers: ITC (-2.07%), LTIMindree (-2.06%), Power Grid Corporation (-1.83%), Reliance Industries (-1.60%), and Larsen & Toubro (-1.56%)

Where is Nifty headed?

‘’We are in a corrective phase and seeing a gradual fall in the index but buying interest in select heavyweights is providing comfort in between. Besides, the prevailing outperformance of the broader indices is offering ample buying opportunities. Amid all, we maintain our view to focus on stock selection and risk management until the tone changes,'' said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

