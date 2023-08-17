Where is Nifty headed?

‘’We are in a corrective phase and seeing a gradual fall in the index but buying interest in select heavyweights is providing comfort in between. Besides, the prevailing outperformance of the broader indices is offering ample buying opportunities. Amid all, we maintain our view to focus on stock selection and risk management until the tone changes,'' said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.