Domestic benchmark equity indices finished marginally higher on August 16, despite volatility during the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,539.42 up 137.50 points or up 0.2 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,465 level, up 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent. Metal and financial stocks saw the most declines following a spike in domestic retail prices that prompted caution, and further worries about China's economic recovery weighed on the market sentiment.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The initial apprehension stemming from an above-expected surge in domestic CPI inflation, driven by higher food prices, induced volatility in the Indian market. However, the market found some relief as the likelihood of this inflation surge being transitory alleviated concerns, leading to a recovery in the latter part of the trading session.''

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory. European markets were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.01 per cent to $84.90 a barrel.

India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices. July CPI print had breached the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time in five months.

The consumer food price index (CFPI) in July also surged to 11.51 per cent - the highest level since October 2020, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on August 14.

‘’Moreover, as core inflation continued to moderate, the market did not anticipate a rate hike, although the possibility of an extended rate pause seemed more probable. Stronger-than-anticipated retail sales data in the US and concerns about further rating downgrades of US banks contributed to choppiness in Western markets, while Asian markets reacted to the rate cut initiated by the Chinese central bank,'' added Nair.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during August 16th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: UltraTech Cement (2.44%), NTPC (2.04%), Tata Motors (1.92%), Infosys (1.78%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (1.55%)

Top losers: Tata Steel (-1.90%), Bharti Airtel (-1.14%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.86%), Axis Bank (-0.67%), and Bajaj Finance (-0.56%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Apollo Hospitals (2.60%), UltraTech Cement (2.37%), NTPC (2.11%), Infosys (1.75%), and Tata Motors (1.72%)

Top losers: Tata Steel (-1.90%), Adani Ports (-1.56%), Hindalco (-1.51%), HDFC Life Insurance (-1.35%), and Bharti Airtel(1.22%)

Where is Nifty headed?

"Nifty bounced back from the lowest point of the day. Nevertheless, the short-term outlook remains feeble, given that the index concluded the session below the vital short-term moving average (21EMA),'' said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

‘’The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish crossover, further amplifying the pessimistic sentiment. The prevailing trend will continue to lack strength as long as it maintains levels below 19521, where the 21EMA is situated. Looking downward, the initial support level is positioned at 19250,'' added De.

