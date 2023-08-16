Domestic benchmark equity indices finished marginally higher on August 16, despite volatility during the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,539.42 up 137.50 points or up 0.2 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,465 level, up 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent. Metal and financial stocks saw the most declines following a spike in domestic retail prices that prompted caution, and further worries about China's economic recovery weighed on the market sentiment.

