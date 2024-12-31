Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers of 2024 | Trent, M&M among top 10 Nifty 50 performers, deliver hefty 25-135% returns in last 12 months

Top gainers of 2024 | Trent, M&M among top 10 Nifty 50 performers, deliver hefty 25-135% returns in last 12 months

Nikita Prasad

  • Top gainers of 2024 | Trent, M&M among top 10 Nifty 50 performers, deliver hefty 25-135% returns in last 12 months

Top gainers of 2024: Tata Group-owned Trent has emerged as the top Nifty 50 gainer of 2024, delivering a hefty 133 per cent return to investors over the last 12 months.

Indian benchmarks blazed to record highs in the first few months of 2024 but slowing corporate earnings and an exodus of foreign funds curtailed their annual gains to about 8.5%, the least among major global peers, and even pushed stocks into correction territory.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex rose 8.8% and 8.2%, respectively, this year, logging their ninth straight year of gains, mostly on support from domestic institutional investors and policy continuity after India's ruling party returned to power.

The benchmarks rose about 21% each to hit record highs on Sept. 27. They slipped into correction territory - a 10% drop from all-time high levels - in November, hurt by record monthly foreign selling in October and a moderation in earnings growth.

The blue-chips are still in correction territory. The smallcaps and midcaps gained about 24% each in 2024, outperforming the benchmarks for the second straight year as domestic investors and mutual funds piled on due to the return potential in these segments.

"The year 2024 has been a challenging yet rewarding one for the markets. The Nifty steadily climbed from January to September, reaching a historic high of 26,277.35, before giving up some gains to still close the year with an impressive rise. This marked Nifty's ninth consecutive year of positive returns, despite FIIs selling shares," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

TRENT LTD 133.17

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD 73.88

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD 59.15

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 53.82

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUS 49.78

SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD 40.71

TECH MAHINDRA LTD 34.07

HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD 30.78

POWER GRID CORP OF INDIA LTD 30.14

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORP LTD 29.79

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
