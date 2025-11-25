Top Gaines & Losers on Nov 25: Swiggy, Premier Energies, Blue Star, Siemens Energy, SJVN among top losers today

Indian equities extended their bearish tone on Tuesday, November 25, with the monthly expiry adding to the pressure as a sliding Indian rupee and persistent FPI outflows further dampened sentiment.

The market stayed range-bound in the first half of the session, but heavy selling in the second half—especially in the last hour, just like on Monday—pulled both major indices below key levels.

After a 0.45% drop earlier, the Nifty 50 slipped another 0.29% to 25,865, marking its third straight day of losses. The S&P BSE Sensex also fell 0.38% to 84,575, extending its losing streak to three days.

Even though the main indices remained weak, the broader market recovered. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.35%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 also bounced back with a 0.21% gain.

Sectorally, the Nifty Media index emerged as the top laggard, losing 0.80%, followed by Nifty IT, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty Oil & Gas, which fell between 0.57% and 0.34%.

On the winning side, Nifty Realty gained 1.62%, with a similar rally recorded by the Nifty PSU Bank index. Other indices, such as Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma, also closed with gains of up to 0.55%.

Top losers today: OMCs, ITI, Rites, PVR INOX slip ITI, which rose sharply in the previous session, came under profit-booking, falling 4.3% to ₹311.1 apiece. Extending its losing streak for the fourth straight day, Reliance Infrastructure declined another 4.20% to ₹150.44 apiece.

Honeywell Automation shares also witnessed a sharp fall of 3.60% to ₹34,995 apiece following a solid 7% surge in the previous session, while the bear run in Rites shares remained intact for the fifth straight session, shedding another 3.6% to ₹236.44 apiece.

Likewise, PVR INOX shares have remained lower for the fourth session in a row, dropping 2.70% to ₹1,049.60 apiece. Swiggy shares slumped 2.47% to ₹394.60 apiece. After a sustained bull run, Vardhman Textiles also saw a 2.35% dip, falling to ₹425 apiece.

OMC stocks including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) fell by over 1% after global brokerage firm Investec downgraded all three stocks to ‘sell’ from ‘hold’. The brokerage said OMC profitability is significantly more sensitive to marketing margins than refining margins.

Siemens Energy India closed 2% lower at ₹3,097 apiece after the company released its results for the July–September quarter. Blue Star also dropped 2.16% to ₹1,746 apiece, even as Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the company with a Neutral rating and a price target of ₹1,950.