Top India fund manager makes contrarian bets on short-term bonds3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM IST
One of India’s biggest debt fund managers is taking a contrarian bet on short-duration bonds, arguing that the central bank won’t roll back its rate hikes anytime soon.
One of India’s biggest debt fund managers is taking a contrarian bet on short-duration bonds, arguing that the central bank won’t roll back its rate hikes anytime soon.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×