Top Indian firms lose ₹1.40 lakh crore in mcap; IT majors TCS, Infosys among hardest hit, HDFC Bank, RIL top gainers
In a holiday-shortened week, India's stock market witnessed a significant dip, with major tech firms like TCS and Infosys experiencing drastic drops in market valuation amidst festive celebrations.
As India celebrated Ram Navami, the stock market seemed less in a celebratory mood. In the week cut short by the holiday, six of India's top 10 valued firms were feeling helpless, with an eye-popping 1,40,478.38 crore rupees evaporating from their combined market capitalization.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started