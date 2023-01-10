Top Indian pharma stocks to buy/hold: BNP Paribas shares preferred picks2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- Sun Pharma remains its top stock pick, followed by JB Chemicals and Pharma (JBCP)
Brokerage and research firm BNP Paribas continues to be selective with US generics and does not expect the profitability of this business to materially improve for drugmakers. It prefers pharma companies with clear FDA (Food and Drug Administration) status, a commercial specialty portfolio and a pipeline of complex generics.
