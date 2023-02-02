Top infra stocks to bet on after Budget 2023 announcements
- Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Siemens, ABB engaged in the Infrastructure and Capital Goods segment can be benefitted due to an increase in the capex
The companies like Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Siemens, ABB engaged in the Infrastructure and Capital Goods segment can be benefitted due to an increase in the capex by the government and private companies, as per brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities, which also believes that the increase in project awarding for Road and Highway development by NHAI and Morth can benefit companies like PNC Infra, KNR Infra, and NCC can be benefitted.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×