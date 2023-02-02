Top infra stocks to bet on after Budget 2023 announcements

The companies like Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Siemens, ABB engaged in the Infrastructure and Capital Goods segment can be benefitted due to an increase in the capex by the government and private companies, as per brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities, which also believes that the increase in project awarding for Road and Highway development by NHAI and Morth can benefit companies like PNC Infra, KNR Infra, and NCC can be benefitted.

