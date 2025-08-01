Top Losers and Gainers on Aug 01: PNB Housing Finance, IIFL Finance, Reliance Power, Swan Energy among top losers today

Indian stocks sold off sharply in Friday's trading session, led by steep declines in pharma stocks and mid- and small-cap tech stocks. The sell-off came amid escalating global trade tensions after the United States imposed steep tariffs on exports from dozens of trading partners and reiterated a 25% duty on India ahead of a trade deal deadline.

The Nifty closed the session down 0.82% at 24,565 points, extending its weekly losses for the fifth straight week with another 1.13% decline. The S&P BSE Sensex also ended lower by 0.72% at 80,599, finishing the week nearly 1% down.

This marks the longest weekly losing streak for both indices in the past two years. Broader markets saw even steeper losses, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices dropping 1.36% and 1.76%, respectively, pushing their weekly losses to as much as 3.5%.

Late Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order modifying “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries that do not yet have trade deals. Rates were set at 35% for Canada, 25% for India, 20% for Taiwan, and 19% for Thailand, while Switzerland faced the highest rate at 39%.

The announcement came after months of posturing, meetings, delays, and temporary truces, leaving investors questioning which threats were real and which were bluffs. Much remains unresolved, though Trump will maintain a minimum global tariff of 10%, with imports from countries running trade surpluses with the U.S. facing duties of 15% or higher, the White House said Thursday.

The statement came ahead of the August 1 deadline Trump set last month after pausing country-specific tariffs for the second time to allow more negotiations.

Notably, most of the finalized levies are lower than those threatened on April 2, which had previously sent markets into a tailspin. Major trade deals with Japan and the European Union have since been reached, while talks with China and Mexico are still ongoing. Trump has also struck deals with Thailand, Cambodia, the UK, and South Korea.

Meanwhile, President Trump resumed his criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the central bank declined to cut interest rates. Trump’s comments came after Fed officials left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but downgraded their view of the US economy, signaling that policymakers could be edging closer to lowering borrowing costs.

Top Losers PNB Housing Finance plummeted 18%, emerging as the worst-performing stock among Nifty 500 constituents today after the surprise resignation of its CEO sparked concerns over the growth of its profitable affordable housing segment. Likewise, IIFL Finance shares tumbled 10.62%, marking their biggest intraday drop since March 2024.

Meanwhile, major pharma companies also faced sharp declines, with Aurobindo Pharma, Granules India, Sun Pharmaceutical, and Gland Pharma losing up to 5.3%. The sell-off came after President Donald Trump escalated his campaign to pressure drugmakers to lower prices in the U.S.

Trump sent letters to 17 of the world’s largest drugmakers, including Eli Lilly & Co., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer Inc., insisting they immediately reduce what they charge Medicaid for existing drugs. He also demanded guarantees that future medicines would be launched and maintained at prices comparable to overseas markets.

The President gave companies 60 days to voluntarily comply, threatening to “deploy every tool in our arsenal to protect American families from continued abusive drug pricing practices” if they failed to act.

Separately, Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares shed 7% after the company reported its June quarter earnings. Reliance Power shares also resumed their losing streak, sliding another 5% following reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani for questioning on August 5.

Overall, more than 100 Nifty 500 stocks have finished the first trading of August with losses in the range between 2% and 18%.

Top Gainers While the Indian stock market kicked off August on a somber note, some stocks managed to buck the trend. Suzlon Energy gained 7.1% to ₹66 apiece after India introduced stringent norms requiring wind turbine makers to use locally sourced parts and store data domestically.

Indegene also saw its shares spike 6.3% to ₹577 following the release of the company’s June quarter results. Netweb Technologies gained over 5% after its net profit doubled in Q1FY26, with EBITDA more than doubling, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence technologies.

Meanwhile, GE Vernova T&D India extended its winning run for the fourth straight session, hitting another 5% upper circuit limit after reporting a strong Q1FY26 performance.

Other stocks such as CCL Products India, Zen Technologies, TBO Tek, Radico Khaitan, Waaree Energies, Aptus Value Housing, Kaynes Technology, Trent, and Emami also closed with gains of over 3%.