Top Losers and Gainers on Aug 08: PG Electroplast, Kalyan Jewellers, Biocon, Coforge, Mazagon Dock among top losers

The Indian stock market posted sharp losses in Friday's session, August 8, extending the benchmark indices’ weekly losing streak to six weeks, the worst trend bulls have seen in the last five years, indicating sustained selling across the broad.

Investor sentiment continues to remain weak amid higher tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, disappointing June-quarter earnings so far, and the absence of fresh market triggers, causing Indian stocks to fall to levels not seen since early May and to break key support levels.

The Nifty 50 fell 1% to 24,352 points, ending the week with a 0.90% drop, its sixth straight weekly loss. The S&P BSE Sensex also closed 1% lower, falling below the 80K to 79,840, extending its weekly decline to six.

In a more severe blow, the broader markets suffered deeper cuts, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices each losing over 1.7% and taking their weekly losses to more than 1.5%.

Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out the possibility of trade negotiations with India. "No, not until we get it resolved," Trump said in the Oval Office to a question on whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India since he has announced 50% tariffs on the country.

On August 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will not compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. He said the country is ready to pay a huge price for it.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing India’s continued imports of Russian oil as the rationale. This hike is in addition to the 25% tariff announced last week, bringing the total U.S. duty on many Indian imports to 50%.

Analysts believe Trump is using tariffs as a strategic tool to pressure New Delhi into cutting ties with Russia, including pausing crude oil imports and defense purchases.