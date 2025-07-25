Top Losers and Gainers on July 25: Bajaj Finance, MRPL, Reliance Power, Zen Tech among top losers today

The Indian stock market ended its second straight session with deep cuts, largely weighed down by select heavyweights including Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and HDFC Bank, which dragged the benchmark indices down by nearly 1%.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a drop of 0.88%, falling below the 24,900 mark to settle at 24,842 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed with a decline of 0.85% at 81,477. The sharp selling over the last two sessions also pushed both indices to extend their weekly losses for a fourth straight week, the longest weekly losing streak since September 2024.

The broader markets witnessed even steeper selling, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending with a sharp cut of 2.5% and the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling by 1.63%. Both indices closed the week with losses of up to 3.47%.

While the overall market continues to remain under pressure, select export-linked stocks, from leather, textiles, and pharmaceuticals sectors, performed well. This followed the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Britain on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to London.

The deal aims to lower tariffs on goods ranging from textiles to whisky and cars, while improving market access for businesses. Although the FTA should boost sentiment, analysts said the market is unlikely to see any major upside until there is clarity on U.S. trade negotiations.

The lack of fresh triggers, coupled with uncertainty over a potential India–US trade deal and a soft start to the June quarter earnings — which is also prompting overseas investors to wield their selling knife — is heavily weighing on the Indian stock market currently.

Top losers in Indian stock market today Among the top losers, Chennai Petroleum emerged as the biggest laggard, plunging 9.1% to ₹692 apiece after the refiner reported a consolidated net loss of ₹401 million for the June quarter, compared to a net profit of ₹3.57 billion in the same period last year.

Intellect Design also witnessed a sharp decline, with its shares slumping 9.25% to ₹1,036 apiece — its steepest intraday percentage drop since April 7. The software development company posted a 31.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, while revenue from operations fell 3.3% YoY.

APL Apollo Tubes fell 8.5%, marking its biggest single day drop in recent times. The steel tubes maker trimmed its FY26 volume growth guidance to 10–15% from 15–20% earlier. According to Ambit Institutional Equities, which cited the post-earnings call, the lowered outlook was attributed to demand slowdown, early monsoon, and weak exports due to geopolitical tensions.

While another stock that reacted negatively to its numbers was KFIN Technologies, which crashed 5.52% after the company reported sequential revenue and profit decline in Q1FY26. Bajaj Finance also shed 5% as concerns over worsening asset quality and high credit costs overshadowed strong loan growth during the June quarter.

Meanwhile, selling in Swan Energy accelerated, with the stock shedding another 7.13% to settle at ₹473 apiece. Other stocks, including Nuvama Wealth Management, KPR Mill, Crisil, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Reliance Power, Zen Technologies, and Poonawalla Fincorp, have all ended with cuts of over 5%.

Top gainers in Indian stock market today While the Indian stock market remained under severe selling pressure for the second straight session, some stocks managed to buck the trend, with IEX topping the list by bouncing back 10% to ₹145 apiece after witnessing its largest intraday crash in the previous trading session.

The reversal followed the company's healthy performance in the June-ended quarter. Phoenix Mills also ended 5% higher after a JV buyout deal and Q1 earnings growth. Home First Finance Company saw its shares jump 4.46%, while Gravita India extended its winning run for the fourth straight session, gaining another 4% to hit a three-week high of ₹1,886 apiece.

Likewise, Syrma SGS Technology maintained its winning streak for the sixth straight session, ending with a gain of 3.2% at ₹728 apiece, which is also a new all-time high for the stock.

Cipla witnessed buying interest as the stock closed the session with a gain of 3.4% after the pharma major beat profit estimates in the June quarter, driven by higher domestic demand for its generic respiratory drugs.

Torrent Pharma also concluded the session with a gain of over 3% following its entry into India's booming adult nutrition market with the launch of Shelcal Total, a supplement powder.