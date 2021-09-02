Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Top small and midcap stocks: Here are Emkay's picks

Top small and midcap stocks: Here are Emkay's picks

Premium
Top stock picks
1 min read . 12:13 PM IST Livemint

  • Emkay's small & midcap buys include Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Birlasoft, Radico Khaitan, among others

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has picked stocks from various sectors like banking, autos, cements in its small and mid cap portfolio. As part of its high conviction list, Emkay's small & midcap stock buys include Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Birlasoft, Radico Khaitan and Westlife Development.

The brokerage in a note said that Ashok Leyland offers the best play on the fast-evolving commercial vehicles CVs) recovery. “First, AL’s market share in MHCVs will recover to over 30% as 25T+ trucks reclaim their share of the segment. Second, plugging the product gap in 3T plus LCV market offers immense scope for market share gains. Last, management has clearly articulated its capital allocation, which caps investments in the ancillary businesses at about Rs2.5bn/year."

Emkay in a note said that it has  added Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) to its SMID (small and mid-cap) portfolio. Under autos, in the SMID EAP, it has Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres.

For Bharat Forge, its positive view is underpinned on the company's leadership position in automotive forgings, focus on diversification and expected recovery in the core segments. It has a Buy rating on the stock.

The brokerage has removed Dalmia (execution risks, stock up >50% since initiation) but retained Ramco It has retained Kalpataru Power and added HG Infra in the small and midcap space. Emkay also has Radico, Varun Beverages, Westlife and TCNS in its SMID portfolio, it said in the note.

Big growth opportunity in Vodka and RDCK’s strong 60% share in premium Vodka, as per Emkay, make Radico Khaitan a natural beneficiary as the category becomes more mainstream.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

 

