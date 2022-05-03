Top midcap, smallcap stocks to buy: Here are Motilal Oswal's picks

The increase in volatility was led by weak global cues, with concerns around inflation and potential rate hikes sparking a risk-off globally, leading to elevated FII outflows from India. FIIs saw outflows for the seventh consecutive month at $3.8 billion. However, domestic inflows continued for the 14th consecutive month at $3.1 billion in April 2022, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal.

