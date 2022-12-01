Top midcaps, smallcap stock picks by brokerage firm Edelweiss

“During 2009–15, the average share of non-cyclical (structural) stocks in the midcap index (based on FF market cap) was 33%, which grew to an average of 39% during 2016–22. Similarly, from an average of 26 structural stocks during 2009–14, the average for 2016–22 stands at 35 stocks. We believe this degree of shift is inadequate to cause the recent resilience and the real reason lies in the strength of the overall market," it highlighted.