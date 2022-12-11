Top money managers expect global stocks to recover in ’23

The informal survey of 134 fund managers incorporates the views of major investors including BlackRock Inc., Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Amundi SA and was conducted between 29 November and 7 December. It provides an insight into the big themes and hurdles they expect to be grappling with in 2023 after inflation, the war in Ukraine and hawkish central banks battered equity returns this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}