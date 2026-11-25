HDFC Bank share price: HDFC Bank shares surged nearly 4% on Wednesday, November 25, leading a sharp recovery in banking stocks as improving sentiment across domestic equities triggered broad-based buying in heavyweight private sector lenders. The rally came despite weak global cues, with investors snapping up banking stocks after Monday's steep selloff.

HDFC Bank emerged among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, with its shares rising 3.7% to ₹848.95. The rally also lifted the Bank Nifty, which climbed more than 2% to an intraday high of 63,981.6.

Other bank stocks Banking stocks witnessed strong buying interest on Wednesday, led by heavyweight private sector lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

ICICI Bank shares gained over 3%, while Union Bank of India, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank rose over 2% each. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and IndusInd Bank advanced more than 1% each.

State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda also added around 1% each.

As many as 12 of the 14 Bank Nifty constituents traded in positive territory. Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Federal Bank bucked the trend, declining 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

Banking stocks recover despite weak global cues Wednesday's rally helped the Bank Nifty recover a substantial portion of Monday's losses, when the index plunged around 2,050 points, or more than 3%, to close at 62,585.4. Indian stock markets remained closed on Tuesday, November 24, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The recovery came despite renewed weakness across Asian markets, amid a selloff in global technology stocks and concerns over fresh US tariffs.

Continued foreign institutional investor (FII) buying and declining crude oil prices have provided support to domestic equities. FIIs purchased Indian shares worth ₹5,672 crore on Monday, even as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth ₹2,760 crore.

HDFC Bank Q2 results: Profit rises 4.7%, asset quality improves HDFC Bank reported a 4.7% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹19,510 crore for the second quarter of FY27, broadly in line with market expectations.

Net interest income (NII) rose 9.7% year-on-year to ₹34,619.2 crore, while asset quality improved both sequentially and annually. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) on total assets stood at 3.16%, down from 3.26% in the previous quarter. NIM on interest-earning assets was 3.32% during the July-September quarter.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.11% as of September 30, 2026, compared with 1.17% in the preceding quarter and 1.24% a year earlier. Net NPAs declined 4.1% sequentially to ₹11,851 crore from ₹12,357 crore.

Should you buy HDFC Bank shares? Brokerages remain positive on HDFC Bank despite concerns around margin compression, earnings growth and execution.

JPMorgan maintained its Overweight rating but lowered its target price to ₹970 from ₹990. The brokerage described the quarter as steady and retained a positive outlook on margins. It noted that advances growth remained healthy, supported by an improvement in retail lending, while FCNR-B deposits drove strong deposit growth. However, CASA growth remained muted. Healthy asset quality continued to support earnings, although JPMorgan is awaiting further details on the bank's strategic priorities.

Kotak Securities also maintained a Buy rating with a target price of ₹1,050. The brokerage said HDFC Bank was entering a new phase, although familiar challenges remained. Weak treasury income continued to constrain earnings growth, while operating profit growth was broadly in line with expectations. NII growth continued to improve despite a 10-basis-point sequential contraction in NIM, primarily due to FCNR-B deposits. Kotak believes valuations are attractive, but execution remains the missing piece.

Meanwhile, Bernstein retained its Outperform rating and a target price of ₹1,150. The brokerage flagged weak earnings growth as a concern but highlighted healthy NII growth despite modest margin pressure. Loan growth was driven by corporate and mid-market segments, while operating expenses remained contained and asset quality continued to demonstrate resilience.