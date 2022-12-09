Top performing smallcap mutual fund doubles holding of this PSU bank stock in a month2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 12:28 PM IST
- The Nifty PSU bank index is up nearly 75% this year
Quant Small Cap Mutual Fund has significantly increased its holding of Punjab National Bank (PNB), according to November monthly portfolio statement. The smallcap fund, one of the top performing mutual funds in its category, held 23,179,000 shares of PNB as of November 30, roughly the double the number of shares it held in October. PNB shares accounted for 4.6% of the overall ₹2,580 crore AUM of the fund.