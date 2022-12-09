“Private Banks have traditionally commanded a greater share of higher yielding assets v/s their PSU counterparts due to their dominance in Unsecured loans. The increasing focus of PSU Banks on this segment has reduced the gap in lending yields on fresh loans between the two. Most Banks were sitting on excess liquidity during the COVID-led lockdown period to navigate the unanticipated stress. As fear of the pandemic reduced and credit growth started to pick up, Banks started deploying this excess liquidity. While Banks, in general, are sitting on a comfortable LCR ratio, PSU Banks have a significantly stronger LCR ratio than their private peers," the brokerage said.

