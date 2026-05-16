Top-performing small-cap stocks of FY27 so far

The fiscal year 2026-27 has just begun, but several small-cap stocks are already attracting market attention for their momentum.
Despite volatility in the broader market, a few fundamentally strong smallcaps are witnessing sharp investors interest backed by strong earnings growth, robust order book, improving margins, and expanding business opportunities.
Historically, some of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market have emerged from the smallcap space, especially during the early phase of a new financial cycle.
And interestingly, a fresh set of small-cap companies is now rapidly moving into the spotlight as investors hunt for the next phase of high-growth opportunities.
Here are some of the top-performing smallcap stocks of FY27 till 11 May 2026 that have caught strong market attention with impressive performance and business growth potential.