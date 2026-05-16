The fiscal year 2026-27 has just begun, but several small-cap stocks are already attracting market attention for their momentum.
The fiscal year 2026-27 has just begun, but several small-cap stocks are already attracting market attention for their momentum.
Despite volatility in the broader market, a few fundamentally strong smallcaps are witnessing sharp investors interest backed by strong earnings growth, robust order book, improving margins, and expanding business opportunities.
Despite volatility in the broader market, a few fundamentally strong smallcaps are witnessing sharp investors interest backed by strong earnings growth, robust order book, improving margins, and expanding business opportunities.
Historically, some of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market have emerged from the smallcap space, especially during the early phase of a new financial cycle.
And interestingly, a fresh set of small-cap companies is now rapidly moving into the spotlight as investors hunt for the next phase of high-growth opportunities.
Here are some of the top-performing smallcap stocks of FY27 till 11 May 2026 that have caught strong market attention with impressive performance and business growth potential.
We focus on companies with consistent positive sales and net profit growth over the last 3 years, debt-to-equity below 1, ROE above 15%, and market capitalisation below ₹100 billion (bn).
Vidya Wires Ltd
A leading manufacturer of winding and conductivity products used across transformers, renewable energy, power transmission, EVs, railways, and industrial infrastructure.
The company has a diversified portfolio of more than 8,500 SKUs across copper and aluminium-based electricals products.
The stock has emerged as one of the top-performing small-cap stocks of FY27 so far, surging nearly 83% since April 2026.
The sharp rally was primarily driven by the commencement of commercial production at its wholly owned subsidiary, ALCU industries, which significantly boosts the company’s manufacturing capacity and growth visibility.
Vidya Wires is currently the fourth-largest player in India’s winding and conductivity products segment and plans to increase its production capacity from 19,680mt to 37,680mt, positioning itself to become the third-largest player in the industry.
It’s steadily expanding its presence in high-growth sectors such as renewable energy, EVs, power infrastructure, and export, while also broadening its product portfolio into higher-value electrical and solar-related products.
The company currently serves more than 40 customers across 18 countries and 5 continents, with clients including Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Transformers & Rectifiers India, and AWL Agri Business.
With strong earnings momentum, aggressive expansion plans, improving margins, and rising exposure towards renewable energy and EV ecosystem, Vidya Wires has emerged as one of the most closely watched small-cap stocks of FY27 so far.
Dynacons Systems and Solutions Ltd
A leading India-focused IT infrastructure and system integration company engaged in data centre and cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, networking, digital workplace solutions, and managed IT services for BFSI, PSU, and enterprise clients.
The company has strong partnerships with global technology leaders such as Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, VMware, Nutanix, and Apple.
The stock has emerged as one of the top-performing small-cap IT stocks of FY27 so far, delivering a strong gain of nearly 73% since the beginning of April 2026.
Dynacons is witnessing strong momentum in its data centre and cloud business, which has become the company’s biggest growth driver. Revenue from this segment increased from ₹60 crore in FY21 to ₹471 crore in FY25, delivering a strong 68% CAGR.
It’s also steadily increasing its focus on higher-margin, recurring-revenue businesses through managed services, device-as-a-service (DaaS), cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions.
In Q3 FY26, Dynacons reported revenue of ₹341 crore, while Ebitda and PAT grew 49% on-year and 27% on-year, respectively, with Ebitda margins improving to 11.9%.
More importantly, the company’s order book stood at around ₹2,389 crore as of December 2025, providing strong revenue visibility across data centres, cloud, networking, and managed services.
With rising demand for AI-ready infrastructure, cloud adoption, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation, Dynacons Systems & Solutions will be a closely watched smallcap IT stock in FY27.
Dynamic Cables Ltd
A leading B2B power cable manufacturer engaged in the production of LV, HV, MV, power control, instrumentation, and signalling cables used across power transmission, distribution, renewable energy, industrial infrastructure, and EPC projects.
The company primarily caters to government discoms. Private EPC players, industrial clients, and export markets.
The stock has been one of the strong performing smallcap cable stocks of FY27 so far, gaining nearly 65% since April 2026.
The rally has been supported by strong earnings growth, improving order inflows, rising renewable energy exposure, and aggressive capacity expansions plans.
Dynamic Cables reported a strong 9M FY26 performance, where revenue grew 21% on-year to ₹842 crore, while PAT surged 46% on-year to ₹60 crore with operating margins improving to 10.9%.
The company’s order book stood at around ₹787 crore as of December 2025, providing strong revenue visibility going forward.
It’s also increasing its presence in high-growth segments such as renewable energy, solar cables, HTLS conductors, and power infrastructure.
Solar-related business contribution has already increased to around 15-20% of revenue, while the upcoming E-Beam facility and new Greenfield expansion are expected to further strengthen product capabilities and growth visibility.
Additionally, Dynamic Cables recently received key approvals and certification including UL certification for the US market, PGCIL approval for conductors, and NABL accreditation, strengthening its positioning in the power infrastructure and export markets.
Aeroflex Industries Ltd
A niche engineering company specialising in advanced flexible flow solutions used in critical industries such as centres, semiconductors, hydrogen, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and industrial infrastructure.
The company manufactures stainless steel flexible hoses, assemblies, metal bellows, and liquid cooling solutions, while exporting its products to more than 90 countries.
The stock has been one of the strong performing smallcap industrial stocks of FY27 so far, gaining nearly 62% since April 2026.
The sharp rally was driven by the company’s strong entry into liquid cooling solutions for AI-driven data centres one of the fastest-growing opportunities globally.
Aeroflex has expanded its skid assembly capacity from 2,000 units to 6,000 units annually and plans to scale it up to 15,000 skids by Q2 FY27 to capture rising demand from AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centres.
The company also reported its highest-ever yearly performance in FY26, where revenue grew 17% on-year to ₹443 crore, while Ebitda increased 26% on-year to nearly ₹100 crore with healthy Ebitda margins of 22.6%.
Aeroflex is steadily increasing its focus on high-margin and value-added businesses such as liquid cooling systems, advanced flow control solutions, assemblies, and metal bellows.
The company recently showcased its advanced liquid cooling solutions at the data center world exhibition in the US, highlighting its growing global ambitions in next-generation thermal management technologies.
With rising demand for AI data centres and advanced cooling solutions, Aeroflex Industries has emerged as one of the closely watched smallcap engineering stocks of FY27.
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
India’s largest flexible workspace company engaged in co-working space, managed offices, enterprise workspace solutions, and fit-out services for startups, SMEs, large corporations, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
The company currently operates across 18 cities with a network of more than 250 centres and around 177,000 seats.
The stock has attracted strong market attention in FY27 so far, rising nearly 61% since April 2026.
The rally has been supported by demand from enterprises and GCCs, rising occupancy levels, improving profitability, and aggressive network expansion across premium office locations.
In Q3 FY26, Awfis reported revenue growth 20% on-year to ₹382 crore, while Ebitda increased 30% on-year to ₹139 crore with Ebitda margins improving to 36.5%.
The company continues to witness strong momentum in its co-working and allied services business, where revenue grew 32% on-year to ₹322 crore during the quarter.
Awfis is also emerging as a key beneficiary of India’s rapidly growing GCC ecosystem. The company currently has more than 80 GCC clients contributing around 21% of rental revenue, while several new GCC mandates are expected to go live over the coming quarters.
The company is steadily expanding its premium Gold and Elite centre portfolio across major commercial hubs, while also strengthening its capital-efficient managed aggregation model.
Conclusion
FY27 may have just begun, but the early trend in smallcap space is already turning interesting.
Several fundamentally strong companies across sectors are witnessing strong investors’ attention due to robust business momentum, capacity expansion, and improving profitability.
The biggest wealth creators in the market are often identified during the early stages of the growth cycle before the broader market fully recognise their long-term potential.
While short-term volatility may continue in broader market, companies with strong execution, scalable business models, healthy balance sheets, and sector tailwinds are likely to remain in focus.
However, investors should also remember that smallcap stocks remain highly volatile, where factors such as valuations, execution risk, and broader market corrections can impact performance.
Therefore, along with growth potential, business quality and financial strength are equally important while evaluating small-cap stocks.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com