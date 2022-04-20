OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Pharma and healthcare stocks that top mutual fund houses bet on in March
Net inflows have been higher in the last four months at lower market levels. In the last few years, every sharp market fall has witnessed higher inflows indicating maturity among retail investors, highlighted brokerage house ICICI Securities in a note on the mutual fund (MF) activity for the previous month.

Inflows (ex- new fund offers or NFOs) into equity mutual funds continue to rise and came at a record high at 20,300 crore in March 2022 compared to 17,800 crore in February 2022. Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows continued to rise and came in strong at 12,300 crore in March.

As per the brokerage's report, Biocon, Laurus Labs, Max Healthcare, Granules India, Apollo Hospitals were among the top healthcare and pharma stocks that mutual funds bought in the month of March.

Meanwhile, top fund houses like SBI MF, ICICI Prudential AMC bought more of Apollo Hospitals, Biocon and Zydus Lifesciences during the previous month, whereas Axis MF bet on Cipla and Fortis Healthcare and Mirae AMC increased stake in Laurus Labs, Gland Pharma and DSP MF in Max Healthcare.

All the equity-oriented schemes received net inflows in March 2022 with the multi-cap fund category being the biggest recipient with net inflows of 9,695 crore, followed by large and mid cap funds and large cap funds.

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net outflow of 69,883 crore in March, as compared to a net infusion of 31,533 crore in the preceding month. The outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to 37.7 lakh crore at the end of March, from 38 lakh crore at February-end.

