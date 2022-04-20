Pharma and healthcare stocks that top mutual fund houses bet on in March

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net outflow of ₹69,883 crore in March, as compared to a net infusion of ₹31,533 crore in the preceding month. The outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to ₹37.7 lakh crore at the end of March, from ₹38 lakh crore at February-end.

