Top picks: 10 stocks in focus by Morgan Stanley over large caps, macro investing

Among the most important catalysts are the market’s view on the 2024 general election outcome – something that will come into play in 2H23 – the rate cycle both home (the peak is likely behind us) and abroad, the strength of the earnings cycle (we are 10% ahead of the consensus for F2024), the impact of China reopening, especially on input prices and energy costs,and the likely increase in the institutional bid on shares, said the brokerage.