Top picks: HDFC Securities recommends these 12 stocks to buy via SIP route

“HPCL has reported refinery utilisation levels of above 100% over the past few years. The capacity utilisation declined in FY22 due to fire in one of the crude distillation units at the Visakhapatnam refinery and shutdown of the Mumbai refinery for capacity expansion. Going forward, with the completion of the Visakhapatnam capacity expansion and residue upgradation project, the scale and cash flows are expected to improve," it said.