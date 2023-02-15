Top picks: 2 stocks to buy in infrastructure sector. Brokerage recommendations
- Companies with healthy balance sheets such as PNC Infratech and KNR Constructions remain brokerage's top stock picks in the sector
The 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in allocation towards road outlay for the current fiscal year gives new hope for growth in the road space in FY24, said brokerage and research firm Nuvama Research, adding that companies with healthy balance sheets such as PNC Infratech and KNR Constructions remain its top picks in the Infrastructure sector.
