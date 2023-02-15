Top picks: 2 stocks to buy in infrastructure sector. Brokerage recommendations

In a major relief to the road sector, capex revived in the FY24 budget, up 25% YoY compared with FY23RE. The pace of road construction (NHAI + MoRTH) also picked up in January 2023 with 1,029 km of roads constructed (versus 1,008 km in December 2022 and 849 km in January 2022); out of this, the NHAI constructed 504 km (278 km in December). Road awarding zoomed 65% led by NHAI accelerating its pace of awarding. The entire award during the month was from NHAI. The share of listed companies in YTD award-wins has improved lately, but remains low, Nuvama highlighted.