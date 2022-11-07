Prabhudas Lilladher suggests these 2 stocks to buy as medium term top picks

Ramco Cements: “The stock after a decent consolidation near ₹700-705 has gradually picked up momentum with improving bias moving past the 50 EMA level of ₹725 and currently on the verge of crossing the significant 200DMA also to further strengthen the trend. The relative strength index (RSI) is on the rise from the oversold zone and is on the rise to show strength signaling a buy in this stock . We recommend a buy in this stock for the upside target of ₹825 keeping a stop loss of ₹703," the note stated. Established in 1957, Ramco Cements, part of the Ramco Group, is a cement manufacturer headquartered in Chennai.

