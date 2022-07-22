Top picks: 3 internet stocks to buy as recommended by HDFC Securities2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 03:28 PM IST
- The brokerage likes high-quality and profitable franchises, and IndiaMART and Info Edge are its top stock picks
Listen to this article
Most internet companies have strong growth visibility but HDFC Securities believes more investments will be required to sustain the momentum. “The startups are focusing more on profitable growth. The latest buzzword in the Indian startup ecosystem is not technology and disruptive business model but “profitability"," it said in a note on India's internet sector.