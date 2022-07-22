Top picks: 3 internet stocks to buy as recommended by HDFC Securities

InfoEdge: “Hiring activity in the IT sector is strong, demand for non-IT talent is also witnessing traction and sectors like BFSI, retail, travel and transportation are showing strength. Naukri will grow at 15-20% CAGR and the EBITDA margin range will be 55-58%. 99acres and Shiksha will do well while Jeevansathi will witness a decline due to a change in strategy," it said. The brokerage house has a Buy rating on the stock with a SoTP-based target price of ₹4,700.