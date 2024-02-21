Top picks: Axis Securities prefers Trent and Westlife Foodworld in retail space post Q3 results
Retail companies have reported mixed performance, with premium retailers sustaining their growth momentum. However, value retailers continued to face pressure, noted the brokerage. Trent and Westlife Foodworld are the top picks of Axis Securities in the retail space post Q3FY24 results.
Tata Group's Trent and Westlife Foodworld are the top picks of Axis Securities in the retail space post the December quarter (Q3FY24) results.
