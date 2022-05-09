Top picks: Axis Securities recommends these 3 stocks to buy

Hero Moto: “The daily ‘band bollinger’ buy signal reconfirm positive bias. The daily and weekly strength indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bullish mode along with positive crossover which supports rising strength in near term. The above analysis indicate an upside of ₹2,750-2,850 levels with Buy Range: ₹2,560-2,510 and stop loss of ₹2,395," the note stated.