Top picks: Axis Securities recommends these stocks to buy in December2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 02:00 PM IST
- Brokerage Axis Securities has Nifty target to December 2023 at 20,400
The Indian economy stands in a sweet spot of growth and remains the land of stability against the backdrop of a volatile global economy, said Axis Securities which continues to believe in the long-term growth story of the Indian equity market supported by the favourable structure emerging with increasing Capex enabling banks to improve credit growth.