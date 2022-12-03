Top picks: Axis Securities recommends these stocks to buy in December

While the medium to long-term outlook for the overall market remains positive, the brokerage said we may see volatility in the short run with the market responding in either direction. In this context, the current setup is a ‘Buy on Dips’ market. “We recommend investors maintain good liquidity (10%) to use such dips in a phased manner to build a position in quality companies (where the earnings visibility is very high) and with an investment horizon of 12-18 months," it suggested.

