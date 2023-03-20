Top picks: Axis Securities suggests DLF, APL Apollo, NCC to buy for this week2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:53 AM IST
- Based on the technical factors, the brokerage has suggested three stocks – DLF, APL Apollo, NCC – that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks
On the weekly chart, Nifty has formed a bearish candle with lower shadow indicating support at lower levels. The chart pattern suggests that if the index crosses and sustains above 17200 level, it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 17350- 17500 levels, said domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities.
