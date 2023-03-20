Top picks: Axis Securities suggests DLF, APL Apollo, NCC to buy for this week

2) APL Apollo Tubes Ltd - APL Apollo on the weekly chart has decisively broken out above the “Consolidation zone" between 1200- 1000 levels in mid of February 2023. It retested the breakout area and is expected to continue a uptrend. The brokerage has given a buying range between ₹1250-1226. The above analysis indicates an upside of 1390-1440 levels with stop loss at ₹1160. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.