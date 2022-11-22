Top pick for the week: Axis Securities suggests this cement stock to buy2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 03:21 PM IST
- The company is expanding its cement grinding capacity to be able to cater to the high-growth market of Central India
With expanded capacity, better pricing. increased demand, moderation in commodity prices and better synergies with other Adani group companies, brokerage and research firm Axis Securities expects ACC to report Revenue/EBITDA/APAT CAGR of 10%/50%/40% respectively over CY22-CY24E.