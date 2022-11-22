Top pick for the week: Axis Securities suggests this cement stock to buy

“Over the years, the company lost its market share to other larger players in the industry owing to delayed capacity expansion, resulting in underperformance of the stock. This, however, is expected to change moving ahead as the new management is known for its aggressive approach. Furthermore, many levers of growth along with cost savings ( ₹250-300/tonne) are expected to emerge in terms of raw material sourcing, network optimization, sourcing of renewable energy and WHRS capacity expansion," the brokerage added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}