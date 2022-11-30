BHEL among top 4 stock picks by Axis Securities. Details here

RBL Bank Ltd: Stock is also respecting the upward sloping trendline and forming a higher high-low on daily chart. This formation indicates a positive uptrend. The daily “Bollinger band" generated a buy signal as stock closed above the upper Bollinger Band. The daily strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode and daily RSI cross above its reference line which had generated a buy signal. The above analysis indicates an upside of ₹169-176 levels, said Axis.

