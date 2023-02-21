2 real estate stocks to buy as brokerage shares top picks in the sector

“Companies with sizeable land banks and robust cash flows such as DLF (BUY) and Macrotech Developers (BUY) may re-rate going ahead. DLF continued to enjoy the highest operating surplus among realty developers during 9mFY23 followed by Macrotech (Lodha). On an average, developers spent ~7.5% of their collections on interest payments during 9mFY23 (10% during FY22); Puravankara, Shriram Properties (SPL) and Lodha with a relatively high debt burden had larger interest outflows compared with their peers," the note said.