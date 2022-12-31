Top Picks: Emkay suggests 5 cement stocks to buy2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 05:14 PM IST
- The brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services Limited is bullish on the cement sector and has picked up 5 cement stocks with a buy rating.
The brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services Limited is bullish on the cement sector and has picked up 5 cement stocks with a buy rating. The brokerage continues to favor UltraTech and Shree Cement among large caps and has also given a buy rating to ACC, Birla Corp and Sagar Cements.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started