Top picks for 2023: IDBI Capital is bullish on these BFSI stocks with buy rating

Since the total number of credit cards in use continued to rise on November 22 and reached 80.7 million, up 19.4% YoY and 1.6% MoM, brokerage company IDBI Capital is bullish on the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector.
The research analysts of the broking firm said in a note that “Total No. of Credit Card in-force continued its upward journey during Nov’22 and stood at around 80.7Mn (up by 19.4% YoY and 1.6% MoM). Net card additions during the month stood at 1.3Mn (vs 1.7Mn in Oct’22). Major players such as SBI (+3.9 lakhs), HDFC Bank (+2.4 lakhs), Axis Bank (+2.1 lakhs) continued to add no of new cards on net basis, however ICICI (-1.1 lakhs) witnessed downtick in Nov’22. Credit Card spend continued to breach the 1tn mark for the 9th consecutive month and stood at around 1.2tn in Nov’22 (up by 29% YoY and down by 11.2% MoM). Volume of transaction slowed down in Nov’22 and stood at around 236Mn (down by 8% MoM in Nov’22 vs. up by 4.0% in Oct’22). Going forward we expect cards spend to further moderate over next couple of months due to end of festive season and inflationary impact on consumer spending."
Top BFSI stock picks by IDBI Capital
|Banks
|Rating
|Target Price in Rs.
|HDFC Bank
|BUY
|1,860
|Axis Bank
|BUY
|1,120
|DCB Bank
|BUY
|140
|Federal Bank
|BUY
|151
|ICICI Bank
|BUY
|1,260
|Indusind Bank
|BUY
|1,450
|City Union Bank
|BUY
|230
|NBFCs
|Rating
|Target Price in Rs.
|Cholamandalam Investment
|BUY
|840
|Manappuram Finance
|BUY
|140
|Muthoot Finance
|HOLD
|1,250
|HFCs
|Rating
|Target Price in Rs.
|HDFC
|BUY
|2,950
|Repco Home Finance
|BUY
|300
|Source: Company; IDBI Capital Research
|
|
Commenting on the key highlights of the sector, the analysts said “In-force credit card grew at a CAGR of around 18.3% (last 5 years) in Nov’22 and at 14.0% CAGR (last 3 years) while cards spend grew at around 23.8% CAGR (last 5 years) and around 23.9% CAGR (last 3 years). HDFC Bank is planning to issue around 1Mn new credit cards every month and will announce partnership across a range of industries from online retail to food delivery in the coming weeks to increase spending on cards. ICICI banks has digitized their total credit card journey leading to reduced processing time for existing (30 seconds) and NTB Customers (30 mins). Around 36% of the payment journey (credit cards) completes within 30 mins. ICICI Bank has been leveraging technology to provide instant credit to customers for disputes relating to credit cards and other issues."
They further added that “Union Bank of India is expecting to double their outstanding credit card portfolio (which currently is around 5.5 lakhs) by the end of March’23. Net additions to in-force credit card outstanding witnessed a down tick and stood at around 1.3Mn in Nov’22 vs. net additions of 1.7Mn in Oct’22. Major players such as SBI (3.9lakhs), HDFC Bank (2.4lakhs), Axis Bank (2.1lakhs), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.8lakhs) added net positive new cards to their existing card outstanding portfolio. Out of the top 5 players, ICICI bank witnessed net negative additions of credit card in the month of Nov’22. The no of outstanding credit card for ICICI Bank decreased from 13.5Mn in Oct’22 to 13.4Mn in Nov’22 (net negative additions of 1.1 lakhs cards). On month on month basis, SBI witnessed 17bps increase in market share of credit card outstanding (from 19.1% in Oct’22 to 19.3% in Nov’22) while ICICI and HDFC bank witnessed decrease in market share by around 41bps and 4bps respectively. Credit Cards spends per card in E-Com platform stood at around Rs.8,495 (vs 9,473 in Oct’22) as compared to Debit Card spends at Rs. 190 Cards during Nov’22(vs 219 in Oct’22)."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
