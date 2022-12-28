Top picks for 2023: IDBI Capital is bullish on these BFSI stocks with buy rating

They further added that “Union Bank of India is expecting to double their outstanding credit card portfolio (which currently is around 5.5 lakhs) by the end of March’23. Net additions to in-force credit card outstanding witnessed a down tick and stood at around 1.3Mn in Nov’22 vs. net additions of 1.7Mn in Oct’22. Major players such as SBI (3.9lakhs), HDFC Bank (2.4lakhs), Axis Bank (2.1lakhs), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.8lakhs) added net positive new cards to their existing card outstanding portfolio. Out of the top 5 players, ICICI bank witnessed net negative additions of credit card in the month of Nov’22. The no of outstanding credit card for ICICI Bank decreased from 13.5Mn in Oct’22 to 13.4Mn in Nov’22 (net negative additions of 1.1 lakhs cards). On month on month basis, SBI witnessed 17bps increase in market share of credit card outstanding (from 19.1% in Oct’22 to 19.3% in Nov’22) while ICICI and HDFC bank witnessed decrease in market share by around 41bps and 4bps respectively. Credit Cards spends per card in E-Com platform stood at around Rs.8,495 (vs 9,473 in Oct’22) as compared to Debit Card spends at Rs. 190 Cards during Nov’22(vs 219 in Oct’22)."